India 0-1 Qatar: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifier LIVE!

The Blue Tigers are a man and a goal down. Rahul Bheke received two yellow cards in a span of 10 minutes before Abdel Aziz put the Qataris ahead

Updated
Sunil Chhetri Bipin Singh India
AIFF Media

Manvir with the ball in attack!

2021-06-03T17:44:55Z

While Qatar left-back Abdelkarim has been adding to India's defending woes with a shot just yards wide a couple of minutes ago, Manvir nearly found a way past the last man but for his attempt coming off the Qatari backline.

Qatar trying long-rangers

2021-06-03T17:42:27Z

Quite a few shots from distance from the Qatar side. Karim Boudiaf shoots wide from the last attempt from around 30 yards out. We have seen center back Bassam Hisham Alrawi try from about the same distance earlier on

Qatar finally score

2021-06-03T17:34:13Z

33' India 0-1 Qatar

Abdel Aziz finds the back of the net with a shot past Pritam and beating Gurpreet in goal after the move was initiated by Abdelkarim and the assist provided by Muntari

CHANCE FOR INDIA!

2021-06-03T17:29:45Z

Manvir misses at the half-hour mark

Qatar nearly found the breakthrough after hitting on the counter from a rare forward array by Bipin with the Blue Tigers holding on after a good buildup by Al Haydos and Yusuf. That was soon followed by a peach of a cross from the left by Kuruniyan aimed for Manvir but Boulem Khoukhi gets the better of the ATK Mohun Bagan forward in front of goal

Qatar enjoying more possession

2021-06-03T17:24:46Z

Jhingan successful with a desperate tackle to prevent taking Muntari a shot, but it's Qatar with one attack after an another at the moment. Abdelkarim heads wide from an Abdel Aziz corner

BHEKE IS SENT OFF!

2021-06-03T17:18:14Z

17' Second yellow within minutes

Bheke gets booked for the second time as Al Haydos' attempted cross comes off his right hand. Qatar now have a man's advantage to add to their strength

Abdel Aziz misses again

2021-06-03T17:14:25Z

Receives a pass from the right, from Yusuf, and shoots wide. The same pair were involved minutes earlier as well, when Aziz's shot lacked the venom

Bheke booked early on

2021-06-03T17:10:19Z

9' Yellow card

Rahul Bheke gets himself booked for a foul on Al Haydos. One may find Sandesh Jhingan, who averted the last piece of danger in the box follwing Muntari's flick in the box, a bit fortunate not to concede a penalty a bit earlier when he had brought down Abdelkarim

Glan justifies his start

2021-06-03T17:07:16Z

With Borges missing from the line-up, the FC Goa man has already made a few solid interceptions in and around the box. India are so far unable to hit on the counter with Qatar seeing more of the ball and moving the ball forward quickly to keep the men in blue in their own half 

Qatar pushing right from the start

2021-06-03T17:03:26Z

A few early crosses in the Indian box, Gurpreet having to check one off'f the right foot of Yusuf.Y and left-back Abdelkarim firing wide from the resultant corner. Adbel Aziz too testing Gurpreet in goal in the opening five minutes

Kick-off at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha

2021-06-03T16:55:44Z

India kick things off, playing from left to right, in their traditional blue kit

Sunil Chhetri was missing from the line-up when India recorded that historic goalless draw against Qatar at the very venue. The skipper is raring for action tonight!

Moments from kick-off

2021-06-03T16:52:34Z

Without Borges, without Thapa

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

Stimac's men resume their campaign against Qatar tonight, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively. 

Why is Anirudh Thapa not in the line-up?

2021-06-03T16:48:26Z

India are playing without the Chennaiyin midfielder in their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar

Here is why...

Full team sheet

2021-06-03T16:35:28Z

Manvir leads India's attack, Almoez Ali leads the line for Qatar

India XI: Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Pritam, Jhingan, Bose, Ashique, Bipin, Glan, Suresh, Chhetri, Manvir

subs: Dheeraj (GK), Amrinder (GK), Narender, Adil, Sahal, Pronay, Brandon, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Ishan, Akash


Qatar XI: Saad (GK), Abdelkarim, Musaab, Bassam, A.Aziz, Karim, Boualem, Yusuf.Y, Almoez, M.Muntari 

subs: S.Albrake (GK), M.Abunada (GK), Homam, M.Waad, Tarek, Hashim, S.Alhajri, Abdulrasheed, A.Maarifiya, Ismail.M, A.Alahrak, Barsham

How does India's table look?

2021-06-03T16:21:18Z

The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. In the earlier fixture in the group, Bangladesh (Topu Barman 84') rallied back with a late strike to hold Afghanistan (Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi 48') to a 1-1 draw.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh continue to sandwitch India with 5 and 2 points at the third and fifth spots respectively. Qatar and Oman lead the group table with 16 and 12 points respectively.

India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. Finishing third can book Sunil Chhetri and co. a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers. 

TEAM NEWS

2021-06-03T16:16:20Z

Glan Martins to start in place of injured Rowllin Borges for India

Borges sustained a hamstring injury in training, which is why Martins gets the nod in the XI. The FC Goa midfielder did well in in the Gaurs' maiden AFC Champions League run and had won praises from even the opponents' quarters.

 

2022 WCQ resumes for India

2021-06-03T16:11:07Z

India are all set to resume their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, tonight

 

Indian national team training
AIFF Media