Live Blog

Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup LIVE

Both teams have only pride to play for as they are out of contention for the next stage of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
Comments (0)
Suresh Singh Bengaluru FC Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
AIFF Media

Pride at stake

2021-08-24T15:33:41Z

Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings. 

Maziya S&RC line-up in

2021-08-24T15:32:32Z

Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius

Chhetri to start from bench for BFC

2021-08-24T15:30:19Z

BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon

Hello and welcome

2021-08-24T15:27:56Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.