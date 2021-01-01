Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup LIVE

Pride at stake
2021-08-24T15:33:41Z
Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings.
Maziya S&RC line-up in
2021-08-24T15:32:32Z
Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius
Chhetri to start from bench for BFC
2021-08-24T15:30:19Z
BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon
Hello and welcome
2021-08-24T15:27:56Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.