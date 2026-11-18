How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, November 21, in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Spurs arrive into this one looking to arrest a wobble. Roberto De Zerbi's side lost 1-0 to Leeds United in their last outing, a result that dented momentum after back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Chelsea. A squad hit by a lengthy injury list has made consistency difficult to sustain.

Ipswich, back in the top flight under Gary O'Neil after earning automatic promotion from the Championship, have shown enough to suggest they belong at this level. They sit 14th on 11 points from 10 games, a respectable return for a newly promoted side navigating a difficult schedule.

The Tractor Boys head to north London off the back of a 1-2 defeat at Bournemouth, though their form across the past five games tells a more nuanced story. A win at Fulham and draws against Nottingham Forest and Hull City point to a side that is competitive, even if the results have not always gone their way.

One player who could prove the difference is Julio Enciso. The 22-year-old Paraguayan has settled quickly into O'Neil's system and offers the kind of creative, high-energy play in the number ten role that causes problems for any defence. He has two goals and two assists this season and signed a five-year contract when rejoining the club permanently.

For Spurs, the absences of Xavi Simons, Savio, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Mathys Tel among others leave De Zerbi with limited options in attack. How he navigates that injury crisis will go a long way to determining whether Tottenham can return to winning ways.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live.

Team news & squads