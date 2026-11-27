How to watch Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

Al Ahli host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday 28 November at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The match is part of Matchday 13.

The hosts arrive after a testing week. Marino Pusic's side lost 3-2 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on 23 November, only three days after a 3-1 league win over Al Nassr.

That victory settled things briefly after a 6-1 defeat to Al Shabab at the end of October. Results since then have swung from one extreme to the other, and the pressure on Pusic has not eased.

Al Ahli still sit fourth in the table and have the league's leading scorer in Ivan Toney, who has 14 goals this season. Home advantage in Jeddah gives them a clear platform to rebuild momentum.

Al-Taawoun, coached by Vuk Rasovic, are in a very different position. They are 17th in the league and have won only twice in their last five matches in all competitions.

Their latest outing was a goalless draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. They are unbeaten in their last four games, but they have yet to turn that run into league points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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