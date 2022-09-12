Live football on TV: Matches to watch & live stream in Nigeria today, tomorrow & this weekend

GOAL brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Aside from Nigeria's exploits in football, the West African country is famous for its huge fanbase that follows the beautiful game.

Come rain or shine, the story remains unchanged as Nigerians stay glued to their television to watch their football stars. 

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Nigeria tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as SuperSport, StarTimes and more.

*All times are WAT.

Monday September 12

Almeria welcome Osasuna to the Power Horse Stadium, while AS Roma are guests of Empoli in the Italian elite division.

TimeMatchTV channel
7:45pm Empoli vs RomaSuperSport Football
8pmAlmeria vs OsasunaSuperSport LaLiga, LaLiga TV
8pmVizela vs EstorilSuperSport Maximo


Tuesday September 13

The Champions League continues with blockbuster matches billed for several European stadia.

Premier League giants Liverpool are hosting Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to Germany, and Harry Kane's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Sporting Lisbon.

TimeMatchTV channel
5:45pmSporting Lisbon vs Tottenham HotspurSuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League
5:45pmViktoria Plzen vs Inter MilanSuperSport LaLiga
8pmBayer Leverkusen vs Atletico MadridSuperSport LaLiga
8pmFC Porto vs Club BruggeSuperSport Variety 3
8pmBayern Munich vs Barcelona SuperSport Variety 1 
8pmLiverpool vs Ajax SuperSport Premier League
8pmMarseille vs Eintracht FrankfurtSuperSport Football

Wednesday September 14

AC Milan, Chelsea, Celtic, Real Madrid are all part of these midweek Champions League games.

TimeMatchTV channel
5:45pmAC Milan vs Dinamo ZagrebSuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport LaLiga
8pmChelsea vs RB SalzburgSuperSport Variety 3
8pmReal Madrid vs RB LeipzigSuperSport LaLiga
8pmFC Copenhagen vs Sevilla SuperSport Football
8pmManchester City vs Dortmund SuperSport Premier League
8pmJuventus vs BenficaSuperSport Variety 1
8pmMaccabi Haifa vs PSG SuperSport Variety 2

Thursday September 15

Rennes, AS Roma, Lazio, Nantes, Manchester United and Monaco are all in action too.

TimeMatchTV channel
5:45pmFC Sheriff vs Manchester UnitedSuperSport Premier League
8pmArsenal vs PSV SuperSport Premier League
8pmAS Monaco v FerencvarosiSuperSport LaLiga
8pmRoma v HJK HelsinkiSuperSport LaLiga
8pmSociedad v OmonoiaSuperSport Football
8pm Braga v Union BerlinSuperSport Football 
6pmFeyenoord v SturmSuperSport Variety 1
8pmOlympiacos v SC FreiburgSuperSport Variety 2
8pmBetis v LudogoretsSuperSport Variety 2

Saturday September 16

Newcastle United versus Bournemouth starts the day which also has the big game where Barcelona take on Elche.

TimeMatchTV channel
3pmNewcastle United vs BournemouthSuperSport Premier League
3pmRangers vs Dundee UnitedSky Sports Football
3:15pmBarcelona vs ElcheSuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo
4pmMontpellier vs StrasbourgBT Sport 8
5pmSpezia vs SampdoriaSuperSport Football 
5:30pmValencia vs Celta VigoSuperSport La Liga
5:30pmTottenham vs Leicester CitySuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League
8pmAthletic Bibao vs Rayo VallecanoSuperSport La Liga

Sunday September 17

AC Milan square up against Napoli in one of the biggest games on Sunday.

TimeMatchTV channel
12noonBrentford vs ArsenalSuperSport Premier League
2:15pmEverton vs West Ham United SuperSport Premier League 
2:15pmUnion Berlin vs Wolfsburg BT Sport 1
3:30pmAZ Alkmaar vs Ajax ESPN
4pmNantes vs Lens BT Sport 3
5pmOsasuna vs GetafeSuperSport LaLiga
5:15pmReal Sociedad vs EspanyolSuperSport LaLiga
7:45pmLyon vs PSGBT Sport 4
7:45AC Milan vs NapoliSuperSport Football
8pmAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridSuperSport LaLiga