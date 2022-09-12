Live football on TV: Matches to watch & live stream in Nigeria today, tomorrow & this weekend

GOAL brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Aside from Nigeria's exploits in football, the West African country is famous for its huge fanbase that follows the beautiful game.

Come rain or shine, the story remains unchanged as Nigerians stay glued to their television to watch their football stars.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Nigeria tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as SuperSport, StarTimes and more.

*All times are WAT.

Monday September 12

Almeria welcome Osasuna to the Power Horse Stadium, while AS Roma are guests of Empoli in the Italian elite division.

Time Match TV channel 7:45pm Empoli vs Roma SuperSport Football 8pm Almeria vs Osasuna SuperSport LaLiga, LaLiga TV 8pm Vizela vs Estoril SuperSport Maximo



Tuesday September 13

The Champions League continues with blockbuster matches billed for several European stadia.

Premier League giants Liverpool are hosting Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to Germany, and Harry Kane's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Sporting Lisbon.

Time Match TV channel 5:45pm Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League 5:45pm Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan SuperSport LaLiga 8pm Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid SuperSport LaLiga 8pm FC Porto vs Club Brugge SuperSport Variety 3 8pm Bayern Munich vs Barcelona SuperSport Variety 1 8pm Liverpool vs Ajax SuperSport Premier League 8pm Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt SuperSport Football

Wednesday September 14

AC Milan, Chelsea, Celtic, Real Madrid are all part of these midweek Champions League games.

Time Match TV channel 5:45pm AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport LaLiga 8pm Chelsea vs RB Salzburg SuperSport Variety 3 8pm Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig SuperSport LaLiga 8pm FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla SuperSport Football 8pm Manchester City vs Dortmund SuperSport Premier League 8pm Juventus vs Benfica SuperSport Variety 1 8pm Maccabi Haifa vs PSG SuperSport Variety 2

Thursday September 15

Rennes, AS Roma, Lazio, Nantes, Manchester United and Monaco are all in action too.

Time Match TV channel 5:45pm FC Sheriff vs Manchester United SuperSport Premier League 8pm Arsenal vs PSV SuperSport Premier League 8pm AS Monaco v Ferencvarosi SuperSport LaLiga 8pm Roma v HJK Helsinki SuperSport LaLiga 8pm Sociedad v Omonoia SuperSport Football 8pm Braga v Union Berlin SuperSport Football 6pm Feyenoord v Sturm SuperSport Variety 1 8pm Olympiacos v SC Freiburg SuperSport Variety 2 8pm Betis v Ludogorets SuperSport Variety 2

Saturday September 16

Newcastle United versus Bournemouth starts the day which also has the big game where Barcelona take on Elche.

Time Match TV channel 3pm Newcastle United vs Bournemouth SuperSport Premier League 3pm Rangers vs Dundee United Sky Sports Football 3:15pm Barcelona vs Elche SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 4pm Montpellier vs Strasbourg BT Sport 8 5pm Spezia vs Sampdoria SuperSport Football 5:30pm Valencia vs Celta Vigo SuperSport La Liga 5:30pm Tottenham vs Leicester City SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League 8pm Athletic Bibao vs Rayo Vallecano SuperSport La Liga

Sunday September 17

AC Milan square up against Napoli in one of the biggest games on Sunday.