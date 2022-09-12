Live football on TV: Matches to watch & live stream in Nigeria today, tomorrow & this weekend

Aside from Nigeria's exploits in football, the West African country is famous for its huge fanbase that follows the beautiful game.
Come rain or shine, the story remains unchanged as Nigerians stay glued to their television to watch their football stars.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Nigeria tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as SuperSport, StarTimes and more.
*All times are WAT.
Monday September 12
Almeria welcome Osasuna to the Power Horse Stadium, while AS Roma are guests of Empoli in the Italian elite division.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Empoli vs Roma
|SuperSport Football
|8pm
|Almeria vs Osasuna
|SuperSport LaLiga, LaLiga TV
|8pm
|Vizela vs Estoril
|SuperSport Maximo
Tuesday September 13
The Champions League continues with blockbuster matches billed for several European stadia.
Premier League giants Liverpool are hosting Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to Germany, and Harry Kane's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Sporting Lisbon.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:45pm
|Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur
|SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League
|5:45pm
|Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|FC Porto vs Club Brugge
|SuperSport Variety 3
|8pm
|Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
|SuperSport Variety 1
|8pm
|Liverpool vs Ajax
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|SuperSport Football
Wednesday September 14
AC Milan, Chelsea, Celtic, Real Madrid are all part of these midweek Champions League games.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:45pm
|AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb
|SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|Chelsea vs RB Salzburg
|SuperSport Variety 3
|8pm
|Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla
|SuperSport Football
|8pm
|Manchester City vs Dortmund
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|Juventus vs Benfica
|SuperSport Variety 1
|8pm
|Maccabi Haifa vs PSG
|SuperSport Variety 2
Thursday September 15
Rennes, AS Roma, Lazio, Nantes, Manchester United and Monaco are all in action too.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:45pm
|FC Sheriff vs Manchester United
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|Arsenal vs PSV
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|AS Monaco v Ferencvarosi
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|Roma v HJK Helsinki
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|Sociedad v Omonoia
|SuperSport Football
|8pm
|Braga v Union Berlin
|SuperSport Football
|6pm
|Feyenoord v Sturm
|SuperSport Variety 1
|8pm
|Olympiacos v SC Freiburg
|SuperSport Variety 2
|8pm
|Betis v Ludogorets
|SuperSport Variety 2
Saturday September 16
Newcastle United versus Bournemouth starts the day which also has the big game where Barcelona take on Elche.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|3pm
|Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
|SuperSport Premier League
|3pm
|Rangers vs Dundee United
|Sky Sports Football
|3:15pm
|Barcelona vs Elche
|SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo
|4pm
|Montpellier vs Strasbourg
|BT Sport 8
|5pm
|Spezia vs Sampdoria
|SuperSport Football
|5:30pm
|Valencia vs Celta Vigo
|SuperSport La Liga
|5:30pm
|Tottenham vs Leicester City
|SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|Athletic Bibao vs Rayo Vallecano
|SuperSport La Liga
Sunday September 17
AC Milan square up against Napoli in one of the biggest games on Sunday.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12noon
|Brentford vs Arsenal
|SuperSport Premier League
|2:15pm
|Everton vs West Ham United
|SuperSport Premier League
|2:15pm
|Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport 1
|3:30pm
|AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax
|ESPN
|4pm
|Nantes vs Lens
|BT Sport 3
|5pm
|Osasuna vs Getafe
|SuperSport LaLiga
|5:15pm
|Real Sociedad vs Espanyol
|SuperSport LaLiga
|7:45pm
|Lyon vs PSG
|BT Sport 4
|7:45
|AC Milan vs Napoli
|SuperSport Football
|8pm
|Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
|SuperSport LaLiga