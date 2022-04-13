Champions League debate: Will Chukwueze, Salah, Mahrez win it?

Join our Champions League debate to discuss the chances of the African stars still standing in Europe's premier club competition.

🇳🇬 Chukwueze?

🇪🇬 Salah?

🇩🇿 Mahrez?



Who are the Champions League favourites? 🤩



Let's discuss it all tonight at 22h50 (CAT)



Set a reminder for our upcoming Space! ✅#GOALAfricaSpace #UCL https://t.co/uNYQRoZnKK — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) April 13, 2022

The identities of the four semi-finalists are known, with plenty of continental representation in the final four of the UCL.

Samuel Chukwueze is the last Nigerian standing in the competition, and was influential as Villarreal eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, with his late strike on Tuesday dumping the German heavyweights out of the competition.

Liverpool have the most prominent African players left standing in the competition, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all still hot in contention to win the continental crown.

This quartet will be up against Villarreal in the semi-final, and while the Reds will be overwhelming favourites to get the job done, they cannot underestimate a Yellow Submarine side who have already dumped out Juventus and Bayern so far.

In Unai Emery, they also host a master of European knockout football, and his enviable record gives the Spanish side hope of going the distance.

In the other half of the draw, Manchester City’s quest to win Europe’s grandest prize continues after they eliminated Atletico Madrid in a tempestuous clash on Wednesday.

In Riyad Mahrez, they boast a bona fide difference-make, and having tasted failure against Chelsea in last year’s final, they will be desperate to go one further and end Pep Guardiola’s wait for another continental crown.