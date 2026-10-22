Lionel Messi receives massive welcome in Oviedo ahead of Princess of Asturias Award

Lionel Messi arrived in Oviedo alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The Inter Miami forward reflected on the values instilled by FC Barcelona and dedicated the prestigious honour to his late father.
Argentine icon mobbed by fans ahead of Spanish honour
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrived at the Hotel de la Reconquista in Oviedo on Thursday to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Greeted by traditional Asturian bagpipes, hundreds of enthusiastic fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the former FC Barcelona captain.
Accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, the 39-year-old posed for media and signed autographs for fans outside his hotel.
Messi will formally collect the award on Friday at the Teatro Campoamor during a ceremony presided over by the King and Queen of Spain.
Messi pays emotional tribute to late father and Barcelona
Speaking to EFE, Messi expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the prestige the honour carries across Spain. Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father Jorge, who passed away in August, noting that his father was "very happy" when the selection was announced in June.
"He's surely enjoying it, too," Messi stated, adding that the award goes "beyond what one does on the pitch."
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also highlighted his formative years at FC Barcelona, stating: "When you're there, it's not just about playing football. Rather, football is the result of many things you have to do, many responsibilities you have."
Award celebrates humanitarian work alongside sporting greatness
Chosen from 27 international candidates, Messi was selected not only for his trophy cabinet, but also for his positive social impact. The Foundation highlighted his long-standing role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and his efforts through the Leo Messi Foundation to improve healthcare and education for vulnerable children.
"In addition to his dazzling talent, the Jury highlighted... his remarkable and ongoing charitable work," the Foundation confirmed.
"Leo Messi has also earned everyone's respect and admiration for his exemplary behaviour on the pitch and for his consistency, humility and commitment to team play."
Legend cements legacy following international retirement
The distinction arrives shortly after Messi officially retired from international duty with Argentina, ending an extraordinary journey that included 126 goals in 208 caps, two Copa America titles, and the 2022 World Cup.
Messi joins an elite group of past recipients that includes Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Eliud Kipchoge.
In his official statement, Messi expressed hope that his journey inspires future generations: "I hope my story inspires many boys and girls to keep dreaming... knowing that the most important thing is to try to be a good person."
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.