Messi remains the salary king in Miami

The financial landscape of Major League Soccer continues to be dominated by Messi, whose guaranteed compensation stands at a staggering $28.33m. According to the latest figures released by the MLS Players Association in 2026, the Argentine maestro has seen his guaranteed earnings jump significantly from the $20.45m reported a year ago. However, these figures only represent the playing portion of his contract; with commercial deals and his 2028 contract extension, his total annual income is estimated to be closer to $80m.

Inter Miami’s commitment to building a powerhouse around the World Cup winner has seen their total team spending reach a record-breaking $59.37m. This massive investment was bolstered by the midseason arrival of veteran midfielder Casemiro, helping the club outspend 25 of the league's 29 other teams by more than double.

Despite this unprecedented financial outlay, the Herons finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Supporters' Shield winners Nashville SC, who remarkably achieved their success with a payroll of just $24.97m.

The rise of the ten million dollar club

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While Messi remains in a bracket of his own, he is no longer the only player commanding an eight-figure salary in North America. The number of players earning at least $10m in guaranteed compensation has now grown to five.

Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski leads the chasing pack with earnings of $19.51m, followed by Orlando City’s Antoine Griezmann at $13.94m. Rounding out the elite group are LAFC’s Son Heung-Min, who takes home $11.25m, and Atlanta United’s Breel Embolo at $10.81m, according to data from ESPN.

The concentration of wealth at the top of the league is mirrored in the total team payrolls, where Chicago Fire ranks second behind Miami with a $41.29m spend. Atlanta United, the LA Galaxy, and LAFC follow closely behind, all maintaining payrolls exceeding $32m.

Growing wages across the MLS board

It is not just the superstars who are benefiting from the league's financial growth, as the average guaranteed compensation for the entire player pool has climbed to $746,936. This represents an 18% increase from the previous year, suggesting a rising tide for the middle class of the league. Currently, 150 players across MLS earn at least $1m annually.

The median salary has also seen an uptick, rising 6.4% to $360,042, showing that while the top end is growing rapidly, those at the bottom of the wage scale are seeing more modest improvements.

At the other end of the spending spectrum, the Philadelphia Union remains the league's most frugal club with a total payroll of only $12.64m. Their teenage sensation, Cavan Sullivan, is currently earning a guaranteed $614,000, a figure that highlights the disparity between the league's emerging domestic talent and the imported icons at the top.