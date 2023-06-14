Lionel Messi & Jordi Alba reunion?! Inter Miami approach Barcelona defender as MLS club continues summer revolution

Lionel Messi could reportedly be reunited with ex-Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba at Inter Miami after the MLS side made an approach for the defender.

Messi en route to Miami this summer

Alba out of contract at Barca

Pair could be reunited in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Spanish full-back reached an agreement with the Blaugrana to terminate his contract a year early, meaning he will leave Catalunya after 11 years this summer. It marks a period of change at Barca as they also say goodbye to Sergio Busquets, six months after Gerard Pique's departure. Busquets has previously been linked with a move to Miami, but ESPN is now reporting that Alba is on their radar, too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A switch to MLS would see the 34-year-old link up with Messi for the first time in two seasons, after the Argentine elected not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and snub a romantic return to the Catalan giants. Messi will be one of Miami's three designated players, meaning the MLS side will need to assess this aspect before a formal offer is made, but a summer revolution is now very much underway at DRV PNK Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: But Miami aren't the only ones vying for Alba's signature. The Spaniard, ESPN notes, has aroused interest from across Europe, with Serie A side Inter and Barca's La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid among his potential suitors. A move to Atleti would seal a path well-trodden by former Blaugrana legends. Naturally, as with so many world superstars this summer, Alba is also thought to have offers on the table from Saudi Arabia.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR ALBA? The Spain full-back is gearing up for a Nations League semi-final against Italy on Thursday, in what will be a repeat of the last-four clash at Euro 2020. After that point, ESPN writes, a decision will be made on Alba's future - when a potential reunion with Messi at Miami could be sealed.