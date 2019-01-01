Lingard avoids Man Utd contract question: Who knows what will happen in the future?

The 26-year-old England international is a product of the Red Devils' academy system and has seen another extension to his current deal mooted

Jesse Lingard is reluctant to speculate on whether a new contract could be in the pipeline for him at , with the 26-year-old saying: "Who knows what will happen in the future?"

The international is currently tied to terms through to 2021, with the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.

It has been suggested that discussions regarding fresh terms could be held, with United having already tied academy graduate Marcus Rashford to an extended deal.

They may look to do likewise with another homegrown star but Lingard, who has enjoyed a welcome return to form of late, has sought to swerve talk of putting pen to paper.

He told The Independent: “I’ve been at United so long, it’s like a family.

“It’s such a tight-knit group, from the fans to the staff, everyone’s so close and together. Who knows what will happen in the future but at the moment I’m enjoying my football.”

For now, Lingard is enjoying working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He considers the 1999 treble winner to be the perfect manager for him, with a former United favourite aware of what is required in order to succeed at Old Trafford.

“He’s been a person I can speak to about different things, different issues,” Lingard added.

“He’ll always help you out, he always has a helping hand, so he’s been brilliant with me. He’s always wanted to see me get back to my best, he knows what kind of player I am and what I can bring to the team. It’s good to be back.”

Solskjaer has helped to get United back on track over recent weeks, with morale-boosting victories over and savoured in successive fixtures.

Quizzed on how the Red Devils are feeling, Lingard said: “Confident. It’s all about belief for us. You’ve seen the way we’ve played over the last two games and if we can have that mindset for every game – starting quick, starting aggressive, with that intensity – we can beat anyone.

“As a team, we’re solid, we’re compact. We defend well, hit them on the transition and counter really well.

“Like I say, it is all about mindset. We could’ve scored three or four against City and if those goals go in, the game’s done.”

Another fixture is next up for United, who are already through to the round of 32 in that competition, with Lingard having skippered the side in their last continental outing against Astana.

“I said at the start of the season I’d like to become more vocal on and off the pitch, more of a leader on and off the pitch. The Astana game was perfect for that,” he said.

“From being at the club since I was seven, it’s a huge honour and me and my family are so proud. Everyone back home was watching and were so happy. For me, that was the first step. It’s about carrying it on now.”

United will take in a meeting with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday before welcoming – who continue to work under the interim guidance of Duncan Ferguson – to Old Trafford on Sunday.