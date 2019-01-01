Lindelof looking forward to welcoming fresh start and faces to Man Utd

The Red Devils defender is preparing for an important pre-season at Old Trafford which will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building for a brighter future

Victor Lindelof is looking forward to welcoming both a fresh start and fresh faces to during an important summer for the club.

Having seen a 2018-19 campaign which promised much deliver very little, the Red Devils find themselves rebuilding once more.

Daniel James has become the first signing of what is expected to be a busy transfer window, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially the next new arrival in a £55 million ($70m) switch from Crystal Palace.

United are moving quickly to get additions on board, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to have as long as possible to work with big-money signings before the 2019-20 campaign gets underway.

Lindelof says those already at Old Trafford will endeavour to make that process as painless as possible, with any injection of talent set to be embraced.

The Swedish defender, who linked up with the Red Devils in 2017, told the club’s official website: “Pre-season is very important for the team.

“New players come in and meet the group and I think it’s vital, especially this season, that we’re all together in the beginning and work through things we want to do and the things we want to improve, so yeah I would say pre-season is very important.

“When I had just signed for the club, it was important for me to meet and bond with all the players and staff, see what what kind of personalities there are and see how the club worked. I really enjoyed it.”

United are set to open their pre-season schedule with a game against Perth Glory on July 13, before then facing old adversaries Leeds four days later.

Lindelof is excited by a meeting with the Whites that will see him going head-to-head with fellow countryman Pontus Jansson.

He added: “I’ve never played against them but I’ve heard about the rivalry with Leeds of course.

“Even if it is a pre-season game, I think it’s going to be a tough one.



“I have a Swedish friend playing there so it’s also going to be fun. I’m looking forward to that game.”

Article continues below

For now, though, Lindelof is focused on getting himself into the best possible shape for the challenges to come – both friendly and competitive.

He said: “We are professionals so even when we’re on holiday we still have to train and keep the fitness levels up.



“The most important thing in pre-season is to get minutes on the pitch, feel the rhythm of the game and work through the tactics, so that everyone knows exactly what we want to do.”

United will kick off their Premier League season with a home date against Chelsea on August 11.