Live Scores
African All Stars

Lille's Nicolas Pepe named Ligue 1 Player of the Month

Comments()
Getty
The 23-year-old has won the individual honour in the French top-flight for the second time this season

Lille star Nicolas Pepe has been named the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Month for January.

The 23-year-old scored three goals as the Great Danes registered a four-game unbeaten run in the month under review.

Pepe scored a goal in Lille's 3-1 win over Caen on January 11 and later bagged a brace that inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Marseille a fortnight later.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The Cote d'Ivoire international saw off competition from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and PSG talisman Edinson Cavani to reclaim the award he won in September.

The fleet-footed attacker has scored 16 goals in 25 league appearances this season and he will hope to extend his tally when Lille visit Strasbourg for Friday's Ligue 1 match.

Close