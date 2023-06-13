'He’s like a rat, and I want that' - Wrexham's Paul Mullin will be considered for Wales duty if he shines in League Two, confirms Rob Page

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has been told how to earn an international call-up, with Wales boss Rob Page saying: “He’s like a rat, and I want that.”

Prolific frontman starring for Dragons

Catching the eye of Welsh coach

Ready for return to Football League

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old frontman has netted 78 goals across two seasons at the Racecourse Ground, with those exploits helping to return Wrexham to the Football League. Merseyside native Mullin is eligible to play for Wales through his grandmother and is considered by plenty to have done enough to put himself in the frame to represent a second set of Dragons.

WHAT THEY SAID: Page says Mullin is in his thoughts, but he wants to see how the 2020-21 League Two Golden Boot winner gets on back in the fourth tier before making any big selection calls. The Wales boss has said: “Forget what he’s done up until now. If he is playing in League Two and he’s scoring goals, then we will look at him and consider him. But there is a massive gap from where he’s been up to League Two. We will keep monitoring him and if he keeps scoring goals as he goes up the levels he’ll prove himself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Page still needs to be entirely convinced by Mullin, he admits that there are plenty of attributes in his game that are to be admired. The man that led Wales to the 2022 World Cup added: “I watched him against Sheffield United and I was very impressed by him, just from a work rate point of view. I wouldn’t want to play against him, he’s a pain in the backside. Forget his goalscoring and his eye for goal, I like him because he’s a pain to play against. He’s like a rat, and I want that.”

WHAT NEXT? Mullin hit 47 goals for Wrexham in the 2022-23 campaign, as they secured a record-breaking National League title and earned an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas courtesy of club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with more of the same expected from him next term as Phil Parkinson’s ambitious outfit ready themselves for another step up in class.