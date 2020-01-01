Ligue 1 matches limited to 1,000 fans amid coronavirus fears

The regulations will be in place until April 15, with the last Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon set to be affected

matches will be played behind closed doors or see fan numbers restricted to 1,000 as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the decision after chairing a meeting on Monday to discuss plans to combat the outbreak.

's game against on Saturday was postponed due to the virus, while their Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors following guidance from police.

PSG's Ligue 1 matches against Nice and , as well as the Coupe de la Ligue final with on April 4, will all be affected.

has 1,116 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 19 people having been killed.

Speaking last week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin called for people not to obsess over "dark scenarios" as European football's governing body considered the ramifications for the and amid the outbreak.

"We are dealing with it and we are confident we can deal with it," he said. "You don't know how many big concerns we have: we have security concerns, political instability and one is also the virus.

"Let's try to be optimistic, not think about dark scenarios – there's time for that later."

Later on Monday, confirmed that their last-16 second leg at home to was presently neither at risk of being called off nor of having to be held behind closed doors.

"The game is currently not at risk of cancellation due to the recent coronavirus outbreak," the club said on Twitter.

"We remain in close contact with health authorities and the match will go ahead as planned, with the fans being able to enjoy the match in the ground."