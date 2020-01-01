Lewandowski 'too exhausted' to celebrate Super Cup win as RB Leipzig star Forsberg warns Bayern: We can beat you!

The Polish striker was left bemoaning the congested fixture list at the start of the season following a European triumph over Sevilla

Robert Lewandowski says were "too exhausted" to celebrate their UEFA Super Cup win and star Emil Forsberg has warned the German champions that they can beat them to the title this season.

Bayern picked up their fourth major trophy of the year by beating in the Super Cup final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Thursday night.

Goals from Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez gave Hansi Flick's side a 2-1 victory after extra time, but they have had little time to enjoy their achievement with a Bundesliga clash against looming large on the horizon.

Bayern will travel to Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday after just two days of preparation time, with the fixture list already starting to pile up after the quick turnaround between seasons caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Bavarians had less than three weeks off following their final victory over in August, and Lewandowski says the players are really beginning to feel the strain.

Asked how the Bayern squad marked their latest trophy triumph, the Polish striker told BILD: "We didn't really celebrate, we were all too exhausted from the 120 minutes.

“On Saturday we're flying back to Hoffenheim, we don't have a day off. Actually, five days of ice baths would be nice now."

Flick saw his side open their latest Bundesliga campaign with an 8-0 rout of last weekend, and they will be expected to pick up another three points against Hoffenheim before focus shifts to a DFL-Supercup final meeting with on Wednesday.

Dortmund have been Bayern's closest challengers in the German top-flight in recent seasons, but Leipzig finished third in 2019-20 and have been tipped to close the gap even further this time around.

Julian Nagelsmann's men, who reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time last season, got off the mark with a 3-1 win at home to , and will be back in action away at on Saturday.

Asked if Leipzig have a realistic chance of dethroning Bayern, Forsberg told BILD: "We'll see. We were the only team not to lose to them last season. And on good days we can certainly beat them too."

The Swedish winger also admitted that Leipzig had become overly reliant on Timo Werner before he joined earlier this summer, and says the squad has already adapted to life without the German frontman to make sure that recent progress is sustained.

“With Timo, we got 47 scorer points. But maybe it was also the case that we sometimes subconsciously relied on him," Forsberg added. "Now we had to change and played an outstanding game against Mainz. Because everyone has taken responsibility. "