Lewandowski far and away Bayern Munich’s best player and can deliver Champions League glory – Hargreaves

A man who once formed part of the midfield engine room for the German giants has paid homage to a prolific Polish frontman at the peak of his powers

Robert Lewandowski is “far and away the best player” at and will deliver glory at some point in the near future, says Owen Hargreaves.

The prolific Pole picked up where he left off when action resumed over the weekend when he was immediately back among the goals for Bayern, as they eased past Union Berlin 2-0 on the road.

Lewandowski now has 40 goals for the season, with the 2019-20 campaign proving to be the fifth in succession that the 31-year-old has reached a notable individual mark.

There has been no sign of slowing down from Bayern’s No.9, with Hargreaves admitting that he appears to be getting even better with age.

That is expected to bring a European crown to the Allianz Arena over the next few years, with Lewandowski continuing to raise the bar for others to aim at.

Former Bayern midfielder Hargreaves told BT Sport: “I think his form – even for Lewandowski – has been outstanding this season. Probably the best Lewandowski we’ve ever seen in a Bayern Munich shirt.

“He’s the best No.9 [in the world] right now, without a question. He virtually never misses a game.

“I think the thing about him is his game seems to evolve. He’s added free kicks in the past few years, he’s the ultimate team player, he’s not selfish.

“I think he has a great partnership with Thomas Muller as well. If you’re adding [Kingsley] Coman on one side and [Serge] Gnabry on the other side as well – all of a sudden there’s so much firepower.

“[Philippe] Coutinho, he didn’t play [against Union Berlin] – he’s out injured, but the firepower Bayern Munich have is quite remarkable.

“But he’s by far and away the best player in Bayern Munich’s side and I think with him in that form they can find a way to win the Champions League again after all those years.”

Lewandowski is still waiting on a continental triumph with Bayern, despite helping them to consolidate domestic dominance.

He has won another five Bundesliga titles while in Munich, to go with the two he claimed at , and has plundered 231 goals in just 276 appearances for the Bavarian giants.