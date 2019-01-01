Lesotho vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

The Super Eagles will be looking to maintain their recent impressive form while the Crocodiles will hope to return to winning ways in Maseru

will slug it out with Lesotho in their second game in the 2021 qualifiers on Sunday.

The Super Eagles got off to a flying start, defeating the Republic of Benin 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday. The win ensured they top the Group L standings with three points from one game and will hope to continue the impressive form.

The Crocodiles, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Sierra Leone in their opening game. They will look to shock the three-time African champions and boost their chances of nicking a place in the biennial tournament for the first time in their history.

Game Lesotho vs Nigeria Date Sunday, November 17 Time 17.00 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be shown live on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Nigeria TV channel Online stream Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) None

Outside (Nigeria) TV channel Online stream None None

Squads & Team News

Nigeria have no injury worries ahead of their clash with the Crocodiles. Most of the players who featured against Benin will be expected to be on parade at Setsoto Stadium.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has stated his side will not underrate Thabo Senong’s men, who are 103 places below them on the Fifa rankings.

“Our target is to make it to and it is a good thing that we started well with a win against Benin,” Musa told the media.

“Lesotho are not one of the biggest names in world football, but we won’t take them for granted. They will enjoy the support of their home fans and will be inspired to beat us.

“We have what it takes to beat them and will go all out to maintain the top spot in the group.”

After securing a point against Sierra Leone in Free Town, Lesotho will hope to clinch a famous victory against the Super Eagles.

Coach Thabo Senong has set out plans to stop Nigeria danger men Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo in his quest to achieve his target of claiming maximum points.

“Nigeria have very physical and skilful players. Osimhen and Aribo have done well at their clubs,” he told Sport Access.

“Everyone knows them, they are very dangerous. We have to put an eye on them.”

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers D. Akpeyi,I Ezenwa, M. Okoye. Defenders . Anaemena, J. Collins, C. Awaziem, S.Ajayi, O. Aina, K Omeruo, A. Shehu, W. Troost-Ekong. Midfielders J. Aribo, R. Azeez, S. Chukwueze, A. Iwobi, W. Ndidi, M. Agu. Forwards D Dennis, S. Kalu, A.Musa, P Onuachu, V. Osimhen, M. Moses,

Position Lesotho squad Goalkeepers N. Lichaba, S. Moerane. Defenders N. Lerotholi, B. Makepe, M. Mkwanazi, B. Sello, K. Tseka. Midfielders T. Bereng, L. Fothoane, H. Kalake, L. Lebokollane, L. Marabe, M. Rammoneng,J. Thaba-Ntso Forwards T. Khutlang, M. Marabe, S. Motebang, M. Nkoto, T. Seakhoa.

Match Preview

Nigeria are aiming for their 19th appearance in the tournament. They won their eighth bronze medal in the 2019 edition in .

The three-time African champions have met with the Southern African country twice, with the Super Eagles winning on both occasions and will hope to continue their domination in Maseru.

Article continues below

Lesotho on their part have never reached the Afcon finals in their history and having secured one point, following their draw against Sierra Leone, they are third in Group L.

The Crocodiles will look to stun Gernot Rohr’s men to clinch three points and increase their chances of playing in Cameroon in 2021.

Senong’s men will, however, have to be solid in defence and sharp in attack to achieve their target as a loss could see them drop to the bottom of the group.