Lens centre-back Ismaelo Ganiou attracts interest from Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City owners after rapid Ligue 1 rise

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Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Chelsea owners BlueCo and Manchester City's parent group after his Ligue 1 breakthrough. The highly rated youngster has drawn comparisons to former Bollaert-Delelis graduate Raphael Varane as European heavyweights track his rise.

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English clubs monitor French prospect

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League duo Fulham and Brentford have joined Tottenham and Newcastle in scouting Ganiou throughout 2026 following his impressive emergence in French football. Meanwhile, multi-club ownership groups BlueCo and City Football Group have also been keeping close tabs on the central defender's progress. Officials at his current employers hope the homegrown talent can emulate former France and Real Madrid star Varane.

Continental suitors track academy graduate

The report states that domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Monaco are all fully aware of the defender's burgeoning potential and have been monitoring his top-flight displays closely over recent months. Significant interest has also spread across the continent, with German Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig tracking his development alongside Italian Serie A pair Atalanta and Como.

Much like Varane, who is widely regarded as the northern French club's greatest-ever youth product, the sought-after youngster combines impressive recovery pace and elegance in possession with physical toughness. Those standout attributes have quickly established him among the most promising young central defenders in Ligue 1 after he progressed through the youth ranks in northern France.

Unorthodox pathway precedes contract reward

However, the outlet notes that his pathway into the senior side was far from straightforward due to complex administrative restrictions surrounding loan registrations. After spending a developmental spell away from his boyhood club at Annecy, he had to be formally transferred to Italian side Padova, another team owned by Lens chief Joseph Oughourlian, before being moved elsewhere to gain experience.

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Upon returning to his parent club, Ganiou was handed his first-team debut during last season's campaign and immediately made a strong impression on the coaching staff. His rapid progression subsequently convinced the club's hierarchy to tie him down to a new four-year contract over the summer in a move that reflects their belief in his ability.

International switch boosts growing reputation

Born in Lille, Ganiou initially represented Burkina Faso in a 2025 friendly against Zimbabwe through his parents' heritage before switching allegiance to France Under-21s in March. Insiders claim his form has been so convincing that senior national team boss Zinedine Zidane has already considered him as a potential option. With a long-term deal in place, Lens remain in a strong position ahead of upcoming transfer windows.