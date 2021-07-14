Leke James: Sivasspor announce signing of former Molde striker

The Nigerian forward is back in Europe to continue his career after a short stint in the Middle East

Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Leke James from Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al Qadsiah.

The Kaduna-born forward penned a two-year deal on Wednesday to reunite with his compatriot Olanrewaju Kayode in Riza Calimbay's squad.

James moved to Saudi Arabia from Molde in January after he spent almost three years in Norway.

During his stint in the Eliteserien, the 28-year-old won the top-flight crown in 2019 and he also helped them to second spot in the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

James' switch to Turkey is expected to boost Sivasspor's attacking options ahead of their campaign in the Europa Conference League after they finished fifth in the Super Lig last term.

A statement on the club's website read: "Our Demir Group Sivasspor, which continues its new pre-season transfer studies, signed a 2-year contract with Leke Samson James, who wore the Saudi Arabian team Al Qadi Siyah jersey last season.

"Born on November 1, 1992 in Kaduna, Nigeria, Leke Samson James started his football career at Bridge Football Club. James, who then played for Aalesunds FK, Beijing BSU and Molde, served in the Al Qadisiyah team last season.

"In the 222 games he played in his career, our athlete blew the net 103 times and assisted 22 times.

"We welcome Leke Samson James to our Demir Group Sivasspor and wish him success under our red-white jersey."

He will join the Yigidos' pre-season training camp in the Bolu province as they continue their preparation for the 2021-22 season.

Sivasspor will begin the new season on July 21 when they face the winner between Sileks or Petrocub in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers.

Their 2021-22 Super Lig campaign will start with a fixture against Konyaspor on August 14.