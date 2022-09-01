Leicester vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Red Devils will be looking to make it three wins in a row, while the Foxes are eager to avoid suffering a fourth straight defeat

Manchester United have recovered from making a slow start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and will be hoping to maintain that momentum when facing Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils lost their opening two games, but have won their last two and will feel confident of piling more misery on the rock-bottom Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are yet to win a league game this season, taking one point from a possible 12, and GOAL has all of the information you need when it comes to finding out how they get on against United.

Leicester vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester vs Manchester United Date: September 1, 2022 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Leicester vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

Leicester’s Premier League home date with Manchester United will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught on the USA Network or through the fuboTV streaming service.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App & website US USA Network fuboTV

Leicester squad & team news

James Maddison has been nursing a knock, but Rodgers claims to be “hopeful” that the talented playmaker will be involved against United.

Wilfred Ndidi is pushing to replace Boubakary Soumare in midfield, while Ayoze Perez could line up on the right-hand side of the Foxes’ attack.

Youri Tielemans is still an important figure for Leicester, but it remains to be seen whether transfer deadline day delivers an update on his future.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders Justin, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Brunt Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Soumare, Praet, Mendy Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Man Utd squad & team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has started United’s last two games on the bench and the Portuguese may have to make peace with playing a support role once again.

Casemiro could come in for his full Premier League debut, having figured as a substitute against Southampton, with Scott McTominay’s starting berth under threat.

Anthony Martial has recovered from an Achilles injury, but the Frenchman is unlikely to be thrown back in from the off as Marcus Rashford continues to lead the line.