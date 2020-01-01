Leicester City’s Ndidi and Barcelona’s Oshoala win at Nigeria Pitch Awards
Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala were among the winners at the seventh edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held in Lagos on Tuesday.
Leicester City’s Ndidi, who played a key role in helping his English team securing a place in the Europa League as well as finished as second-best tackler in the 2019-20 English topflight campaign, was named King of the Pitch, while Oshoala – has been impressive for Barcelona Femeni – was named Queen of the Pitch.
In his address, Shina Philips, president of the awards, expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation and all stakeholders in the country’s football for their backing in giving Nigerians a transparent and credible award.
In the Defender of the Year category, Watford’s William Troost-Ekong dusted off competition from Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo and Boavista’s Chidozie Awaziem, while Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel claimed the Goalkeeper of the Year prize ahead of Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Rangers’ Joe Aribo and Galatasaray’s Peter Etebo could not stop Ndidi from picking the Midfielder of the Year diadem as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen reigned supreme over Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze.
Nigeria Football Federation’s first vice president Seyi Akinwunmi won the Sam Okwaraji Award for his commitment to Nigeria Football, and Aiteo Group retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award. Super Eagles’ head coach Gernot Rohr dusted off challenge from former Super Falcons’ handler Thomas Dennerby and Wikki Tourists boss Usman Abdallah.
Caf Champions League campaigner Enyimba was Team of the Year ahead of Lobi Stars and Nigeria’s senior national team.
In the media category, Goal Nigeria’s Samuel Ahmadu emerged the maiden winner of the Football Journalist of the Year (Online) for the second time in a row. Other winners were Johnny Edwards (Football Journalist of the Year (Print), Austin Okon-Akpan (Football Journalist of the Year TV) and Olawale Adigun (Football Journalist of the Year Radio).
WINNERS IN FULL
Goalkeeper of the Year: Daniel Akpeyi
Defender of the Year: William Troost Ekong
Midfielder of the Year: Wilfred Ndidi
Striker of the Year: Victor Osimhen
Queen of the Pitch: Asisat Oshoala
King of the Pitch: Wilfred Ndidi
Team of the Year: Enyimba
Coach of the Year: Gernot Rohr
Sam Okwaraji Award: Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi
State with best grassroots football development: Lagos
Football Friendly Governor: Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa
Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: Aiteo Group