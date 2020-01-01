Leicester City’s Ndidi and Barcelona’s Oshoala win at Nigeria Pitch Awards

The Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars were among the winners at the seventh edition of the awards held in Lagos

Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala were among the winners at the seventh edition of the Pitch Awards held in Lagos on Tuesday.

’s Ndidi, who played a key role in helping his English team securing a place in the as well as finished as second-best tackler in the 2019-20 English topflight campaign, was named King of the Pitch, while Oshoala – has been impressive for Femeni – was named Queen of the Pitch.

In his address, Shina Philips, president of the awards, expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation and all stakeholders in the country’s football for their backing in giving Nigerians a transparent and credible award.

More teams

In the Defender of the Year category, ’s William Troost-Ekong dusted off competition from ’ Kenneth Omeruo and Boavista’s Chidozie Awaziem, while ’ Daniel claimed the Goalkeeper of the Year prize ahead of Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.

’ Joe Aribo and ’s Peter Etebo could not stop Ndidi from picking the Midfielder of the Year diadem as ’s Victor Osimhen reigned supreme over ’s Odion Ighalo and ’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Nigeria Football Federation’s first vice president Seyi Akinwunmi won the Sam Okwaraji Award for his commitment to Nigeria Football, and Aiteo Group retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award. Super Eagles’ head coach Gernot Rohr dusted off challenge from former Super Falcons’ handler Thomas Dennerby and Wikki Tourists boss Usman Abdallah.

Caf campaigner was Team of the Year ahead of and Nigeria’s senior national team.

In the media category, Goal Nigeria’s Samuel Ahmadu emerged the maiden winner of the Football Journalist of the Year (Online) for the second time in a row. Other winners were Johnny Edwards (Football Journalist of the Year (Print), Austin Okon-Akpan (Football Journalist of the Year TV) and Olawale Adigun (Football Journalist of the Year Radio).



WINNERS IN FULL

Goalkeeper of the Year: Daniel Akpeyi



Defender of the Year: William Troost Ekong



Midfielder of the Year: Wilfred Ndidi

Striker of the Year: Victor Osimhen

Article continues below

Queen of the Pitch: Asisat Oshoala



King of the Pitch: Wilfred Ndidi



Team of the Year: Enyimba

Coach of the Year: Gernot Rohr

Sam Okwaraji Award: Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi



State with best grassroots football development: Lagos



Football Friendly Governor: Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa



Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: Aiteo Group