Leicester City's Iheanacho sets new personal scoring record in Premier League

The Super Eagles star continued his impressive goalscoring run with another effort that sealed a vital win for the Foxes on Thursday night

Kelechi Iheanacho has set a new personal scoring record in the Premier League after his ninth goal of the season in Leicester City's 3-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion.

The Nigeria international has surpassed his previous record of eight goals in a league season which was achieved in the 2015-16 campaign at Manchester City.

After grabbing the match-winning effort that sent Leicester City into the FA Cup final on Sunday, the 24-year-old continued his goalscoring form as the Foxes bounced back to winning ways in the English top-flight on Thursday night.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the hosts at the King Power Stadium in the 23rd minute and they immediately doubled their lead courtesy of Johnny Evans' goal three minutes later.

In the 36th minute, Iheanacho compounded West Brom's woes after combining with Vardy to complete the first-half dominance and end their back-to-back defeats in the league.