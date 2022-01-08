Leicester City vs Watford BlackBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Leicester City will welcome Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

It will be a good opportunity for the Hornets to avenge the 4-2 result suffered in the last meeting in the Premier League.

Leicester vs Watford Latest Odds

The Foxes have won their last three FA Cup matches and come into this weekend's game as favourites. BlackBet have tipped them to advance at (1.77).

The Hornets have not won any of their last five FA Cup assignments in regulation time. No wonder their chances of winning today are priced at (4.35).

A draw is backed at (3.90).

Leicester vs Watford Team News

The Foxes will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey who are representing their respective nations in the Africa Cup of Nations.

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Johny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are also out while Boubakary Soumare and Luke Thomas will face late fitness tests.

Watford will be without Adam Masina, Imran Louza, Ismaila Sarr and William Troost-Ekong who are taking part in Afcon.

Attacker Emmanuel Dennis is also nursing a knock while Peter Etebo, Christian Kabasele, Kwadwo Baah, Nicolas N'Koulou, Danny Rose and Kiko Femenia are also out due to injuries.

Leicester vs Watford Match Preview

The defending champions have won three out of their last five meetings with the Hornets.

They have lost once with the remaining game ending in a draw. The previous 45 meetings have come in either the Premier League or the Championship. The Foxes have 20 wins, while their opponents have 14, with 11 ending in draws.

This is the first time they are playing each other in the FA Cup competition.

Leicester vs Everton Tips and Predictions

There have been two or more goals scored in the last nine matches between the sides.

The last game yielded six goals and the Saturday meeting promises to be a thrilling fixture as well.

Pundits can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (1.76) with BlackBet.

