Leicester City vs Manchester United: Team news, preview, prediction

Two of the Premier League’s top three collide in the FA Cup this weekend

It’s an absolute blockbuster in the FA Cup this weekend, as Leicester City host Manchester United in one of four quarter-finals.

The duo are flying high in the Premier League—third and second respectively—and with both looking well placed to reach the Champions League, they’ll surely be desperate to give everything to remain in the hunt for silverware.

United, of course, are the second most successful team in the competition’s history, having won 12 cups, while Leicester have never clinched the world’s oldest club competition, although they have been defeated in four finals.

Can the Foxes knock out one of the big boys en route to the semis, or will United roll on towards a 21st final?

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Team news

No Premier League team has more players absent right now than Leicester, who currently have concerns about eight players heading into this one.

Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, James Justin and James Maddison are all definitely out, while Dennis Praet could make a return having come back to training.

Sidnei Tavares is sick, while Ricardo and Wes Morgan are long-term absentees with thigh and back injuries respectively.

The losses of Barnes and Maddison appear particularly costly, although inspired by Kelechi Iheanacho, the Foxes thrived against Sheffield United last weekend.

For United, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata will be out until April, while there’s more hope that Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly will be in contention.

Phil Jones is a long-term absentee, and may not return until the start of next term.

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Key facts & stats

Look away now Leicester fans…the Foxes’ record against United is not strong.

The East Midlanders have won just one of their last 25 meetings with the Red Devils in all competitions, and are without a win in their last 13 (stretching back to September 2014).

United have won each of their last two FA Cup meetings with the Foxes—in the 1960s and 70s—and they’ll fancy their chances of extending Leicester’s quarter-final hoodoo.

The Foxes have lost each of their last five quarter-finals, and haven’t reached the semis since 1982.

They’ll surely need to rely on their home form, having won six of their last eight games at the King Power Stadium.

Finally, United will be encouraged by having Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their corner.

The Norwegian coach is without a defeat in four matches against Leicester, and will surely be confident that he can oversee United’s passage to the final four.

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Prediction

Both of these sides are in fine fettle heading into this one, and it’s going to be a particularly tough one to call.

United haven’t lost since late January, although their resources will be stretched after a cagey contest with AC Milan in midweek, and could fatigue set in?

Leicester, by contrast, have had all week to prepare for this one, and should be champing at the bit after decimating Sheffield United last weekend.

Can they repeat the trick against the Red Devils?

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Manchester United (AET)