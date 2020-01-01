Leicester city vs Manchester United BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Red Devils and Foxes will give one last push in their aim to play in the Champions League for the 2020-21 season

are fully aware that anything less than a draw will mean they miss out on football next session.

on their part must make use of home advantage to ensure they are among Europe’s elite next term having been in third position for much of this season.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Latest Odds

Leicester have won just one of their 13 Premier League home games against Manchester United and are slight underdogs for this tie at odds of (3.15) with BetKing.

The Red Devils meanwhile are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches against the Foxes with odds of (2.30) favouring them to take all three points away from the King Power Stadium.

A draw is priced at (3.45).

Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News

Daniel Amartey (ankle injury), Ben Chilwell (foot injury), Christian Fuchs (Groin injury), James Maddison (hip injury), Ricardo Pereira (knee injury) and Caglar Soyuncu (red card suspension) are all unavailable for Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have many players on the treatment table with only Eric Bailly (head injury), Phil Jones (ankle injury) and Axel Tuanzebe (leg injury), the absentees from this highly important fixture.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester are averaging just 1.1 points-per-game in the Premier League since the restart (9 points from 8 games), compared to 1.8 points-per-game this season before the enforced break (53 points from 29 games).

Manchester United have opened the scoring within the opening 10 minutes in each of their last three Premier League matches against Leicester.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

Manchester United have avoided defeat in their last 13 Premier League games (W8, D5), keeping eight clean sheets.

Knowing this is the minimum requirement in East Midlands, Solskjaer’s charges are tipped to either win or draw at (1.35).

Manchester United win or draw at (1.35) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.