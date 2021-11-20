Leicester City vs Chelsea BlackBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Leicester City will host Chelsea who have scored more headed goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, for an encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Foxes have lost 14 of their last 16 Premier League games against league leaders (D2), with their last such victory coming in January 1998 – a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a Tony Cottee strike.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Latest Odds

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last three home Premier League matches against Chelsea (W1 D2) and another one is valued at (4.75) with BlackBet.

Chelsea have only lost three of their last 18 Premier League games against Leicester (W10 D5) and to keep the good run going with a win is tipped to happen at (1.74).

A draw at King Power Stadium is considered to occur at (3.80).

Leicester City vs Chelsea Team News

The Foxes will miss Youri Tielemans who is out due to a calf issue he suffered before the international break. His absence means the star will miss his first league game since December 2019.

Whereas Marc Albrighton has recovered and is available, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are sidelined due to injuries for Leicester.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku will not be involved as he is yet to recover from an ankle problem while his teammate Mateo Kovacic is out due to a hamstring injury.

Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are back in training after an ankle issue and tooth surgery respectively.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview

In all competitions, Leicester have won two matches against Chelsea in 2021, winning in the Premier League in January and the FA Cup final in May. In the last 10 years, only one team has beaten the Blues three times in a single calendar year (Manchester United in 2019).

Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games, a 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend. They last had a longer run without a shutout than their current run of 10 between October and December 2016 (11 games).





Leicester have had more shots from high turnovers than any other side in the Premier League this season (20). However, the Foxes have also faced more such efforts than any other side (23), while no side has faced fewer attempts from high turnovers than Chelsea (7).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is just two goals away from equalling Ian Wright’s Premier League record of 93 goals scored after turning 30. However, Vardy has only scored in one of his nine Premier League games against sides at the top of the table, doing so in a 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in February 2018.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Tips and Predictions

Chelsea have scored 13 goals, excluding the four League Cup goals against Southampton, in the last five games in all competitions where they conceded just two and kept three clean sheets.

Excluding the two penalties against Brighton in the League Cup, Leicester have scored six goals in five games, conceded seven and kept no clean sheet. Punters can take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (1.84) with BlackBet.

Article continues below

Under 2.5 goals at (1.84) with BlackBet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.