Leicester City to face Stockport while Newcastle take on Tranmere in Carabao Cup second round

Top-flight clubs will enter the competition, which remains split into two geographic locations

Leicester City will face Stockport while Newcastle will take on Tranmere to headline the second round of the Carabao Cup. Matches are set to be held on August 23-24.

The second round sees the introduction of the two remaining Championship clubs, Watford and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th in the 2021–22 Premier League season, as well as the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Liverpool are the current holders after the Reds defeated Chelsea to claim the trophy last season.

Carabao Cup second round

Section

Game

Northern

Bolton Wanderers - Aston Villa

Northern

Derby County - West Brom or Sheffield United

Northern

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Preston North End

Northern

Leeds United - Barnsley

Northern

Fleetwood Town - Everton

Northern

Sheffield Wednesday - Rochdale

Northern

Tranmere Rovers - Newcastle

Northern

Rotherham United - Morecambe

Northern

Barrow - Lincoln City

Northern

Stockport County - Leicester City

Northern

Bradford City - Blackburn Rovers

Northern

Grimsby Town - Nottingham Forest

Northern

Shrewsbury Town - Burnley

Southern

Stevenage - Petersbrough United

Southern

Norwich City - Bournemouth

Southern

Oxford United - Crystal Palace

Southern

Watford - MK Dons

Southern

Colchester United - Brentford

Southern

Wycombe Wanderers - Bristol City

Southern

Walsall - Charlton Athletic

Southern

Crawley Town - Fulham

Southern

Cambridge United - Southampton

Southern

Gillingham - Exeter City

Southern

Forest Green Rovers -Brighton & Hove Albion

