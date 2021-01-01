Leicester City start Iheanacho and Ndidi against Tau’s Brighton & Hove Albion

Having found the net against Burnley, the ex-Manchester City forward will lead the Foxes’ frontline alongside Jamie Vardy against the Seagulls

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been named in Leicester City’s starting XI that will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The duo combined to hand Brendan Rodgers’ men a 1-1 draw at Burnley the last time out.

Against the Seagulls, the Foxes will be counting on the Nigerians to wreak havoc against their hosts at the Falmer Stadium.

In a 3-1-4-2 formation, Ndidi will play in a defensive midfield position while his compatriot will partner Jamie Vardy up front.

Article continues below

Ghana international Daniel Amartey will partner Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana to cover goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. South African Khanye Leshabela is on the bench for City.

On the other end, South Africa international Percy Tau would be hoping to feature in his third English top-flight game for Graham Potter’s men as a substitute, while Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma will anchor Brighton's midfield alongside Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard.

An away win for the King Power Stadium giants would boost their ambitions of booking a ticket to next season’s Champions League, while the hosts must avoid defeat to steer clear of the relegation zone.