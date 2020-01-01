Leicester City doing everything to protect ‘pivotal’ Ndidi from injury relapse – Rodgers

The midfielder recently return to action after a layoff due to a groin problem and his boss has explained his side’s effort to ensure he remains fit

manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the club is doing all it takes to ensure Wilfred Ndidi does not suffer a relapse.

The midfielder suffered a groin injury in September which ruled him out from action for more than five weeks, missing a number of the Foxes’ games.

Ndidi is gradually being introduced to action after recovering from the injury and has continued to deliver solid defensive performances.

The midfielder was drafted into the defence in Leicester’s defeat to in their last Premier League game due to the unavailability of some of the club’s players, including Jonny Evans, who served a one-match suspension and gave a good account of himself.

Rodgers has praised the performances of the international, reiterated the importance of the midfielder to his team and revealed the club will continue to protect him to regain his full fitness.

"Wilf Ndidi dropped into the backline and was outstanding during the week,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

“But obviously when you have to move him, you’re taking a top player out of the midfield sector, so Jonny coming back in will be very important for us.

"That’s what we’ve done in the other games that he [Ndidi] has played. We’re building him up towards that 90 minutes. He’s such a pivotal player for us, so we’re just trying to manage it.

"Whether you’ve been injured or not, it’s a really tough schedule. As you’ve seen with our squad, we’ve tried to use the whole squad to try and have that intensity.

"Him [Ndidi], in particular, coming back, we're trying to ensure we do everything we can to protect him."

Ndidi has been playing a significant role for Leicester City since he teamed up with the club from Belgian side in 2017.

The midfielder has featured in more than 130 games and helped the Foxes qualify for the last season.

Ndidi has, however, only made seven appearances across all competitions for the King Power Stadium outfit in the current campaign due to injury problems.

He will be expected to play a part when Leicester square off against Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.