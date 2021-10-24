Leicester City’s Daka is full of life and plays very much like Vardy – Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has likened Patson Daka’s style of play to that of Jamie Vardy ahead of the team’s Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday.

The Foxes will visit Brentford Community Stadium to face the Bees as they seek to make it to wins out of two in the top-flight.

The game against the promoted side comes after they walloped Manchester United 4-2 in their last league assignment and it was the first time the 23-year-old Zambia international scored for Leicester.

However, four days later, Daka made the headlines after he scored four goals as Leicester came from behind to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in their Group C Europa League fixture at Otkrytie Bank Arena.

Speaking ahead of their visit to Brentford, Rodgers has described Daka as a player who has the natural ability to sniff out a goal and promised more will come from the former Red Bull Salzburg striker.

“His strengths are what you saw the other night [against Spartak Moscow]," Rodgers told the club’s official website. "He plays on the shoulder, he wants to run in behind and he’s a natural goalscorer. You can see that in him, very much like Jamie [Vardy] in terms of his movements.

“They want to go in behind. They want to stretch backlines.

“Once they’re in that final 25 yards of the pitch, they have confidence they can score. Patson’s in a great position to learn from someone like Jamie.

“He’s watching him every day and, even without speaking, you can see that he’s looking at his movements and he’s learning and developing from being here in the environment. He is what he is.

“He’s a real, real good guy whose energy and life around the place… I think he typified it when he came in. He had to do his quarantine and he was going to be stuck indoors for 10 days.

“The club were great in asking him what he wanted, in terms of teles and PlayStation and whatever else, in his room. He didn’t want anything. He said he just wanted some books. That was him.

“He wanted to read, he wanted to find out about Leicester…he probably read Vards’ book as well maybe! He’s such a great guy. He’s so full of life.

“He [Daka] loves being here and I just think, with time, his game going to continually improve.

"He has this natural ability to sniff out a goal and you see that in his record and that will be proven here in the Premier League as well, I’m sure.”