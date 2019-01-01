Leicester City 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Here is your complete guide to the Foxes' 2019-20 pre-season and matches, dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer

are starting to shape up their pre-season plans as the Foxes look to challenge for the top six in the 2019-20 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking to help the Foxes put a difficult year on and off the field behind them at the King Power Stadium, as they hope to push for a return to Europe alongside the big spenders of the Premier League.

Here is your complete guide to Leicester's 2019-20 pre-season and Premier League fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Leicester City pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 27 United 3pm / 10am AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham Jul 27 3pm / 10am Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-upon-Trent

Leicester have confirmed only two pre-season matches so far, with both set to take place at the same time on the same day, on July 27.

The Foxes will field first-team sides in each encounter, when they travel to Rotherham United and Stoke City respectively.

They have not faced Midlands rivals Stoke since the Potters' relegation from the Premier League, having played out a pair of draws in the top flight during the 2017-18 campaign.

As for Rotherham, Leicester picked up a 2-1 win on their last visit in 2015, ahead of their title winning campaign.

Leicester City 2019-20 transfer activity

With a couple of fan favourites having played their last game for the Foxes earlier this season, fans will be waving goodbye to two members of the 2015-16 Premier League title winners.

Forward Shinji Okazaki and defender Danny Simpson are both looking for new homes after reaching the end of their stay at the King Power Stadium, though Christian Fuchs recently signed an extension.

international Harry Maguire is another name who may be on his way out, having been linked with a switch to Manchester United .

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date - - - - -

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date RB Danny Simpson Free agent n/a Jun 30 FW Shinji Okazaki Free agent n/a Jun 30

Leicester City 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Leicester will discover their Premier League fixture list when the official details are released to all clubs at 9am BST on June 13.

The Foxes matched last season's ninth-place finish and improved their points total too - but they remain somewhat off challenging for European places again.

With Rodgers set for a full season in charge, however, fans will hope that the former and boss can transfer his previous record of success to the King Power Stadium in earnest.

The will kick off for Leicester in the second round in late August while the third round will get underway for all Premier League clubs at the start of January.