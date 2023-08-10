Legendary football manager Jose Mourinho embarks on a new journey

Jose Mourinho becomes the global brand ambassador of a football gaming, betting and media platform

WHAT HAPPENED? Legendary football manager Jose Mourinho will become the global brand ambassador for Football.com which marks a significant milestone in the world of football and igaming.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sole aim of the platform is to create an innovative football hub that combines football, media and gaming. The platform has already launched a licensed real-money gaming offering in select countries where there is a passion for football. It has a global vision, with plans to expand geographically and broaden its horizon.

A key aspect of this partnership will be Mourinho's exclusive monthly articles on the site, where he will narrate some of the most exceptional moments of his illustrious managerial career and his personal life. Additionally, the platform and Mourinho will join creative forces in developing branded real games to engage users.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On the partnership, the Roma boss said, "Football has been my passion and my life, and I am delighted to be associated with the category-defining platform Football.com as their Brand Ambassador. Together, we aim to redefine football-themed online entertainment, offering fans an experience like no other."

On getting the Portuguese manager on board, Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development for Football.com said, "We are thrilled to welcome José Mourinho to the Football.com family. His partnership with Football.com will undoubtedly elevate the entertainment, betting and gaming experience for our users, providing them with unrivaled content and an immersive platform that celebrates the beautiful game of football."

WHAT NEXT FOR JOSE MOURINHO? Mourinho's Roma will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly game against Partizani on August 12.