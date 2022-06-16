Leeds United fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Jesse Marsch's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Leeds United will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Wolves.

Jesse Marsch's side will then take on Southampton away before facing off against Chelsea at Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire outfit finished 17th in the Premier League last season, avoiding relegation with victory over Brentford on the final day, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back up the table.

GOAL brings you Leeds' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton 13/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United 20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea 27/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United 30/08/2022 19:45 Leeds United v Everton 03/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Leeds United 10/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United 01/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa 08/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United 15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal 18/10/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Leeds United 22/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham 29/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United 05/11/2022 15:00 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 12/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United 26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City 31/12/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United 02/01/2023 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United 14/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United 21/01/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford 04/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United 11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United 18/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Leeds United 25/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton 04/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United 11/03/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton 18/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United 01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United 08/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace 15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool 22/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United 25/04/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Leicester City 29/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United 06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United 13/05/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United 20/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United 28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

When do Leeds play Man Utd in 2022-23?

Leeds' rivalry with Manchester United has been reignited since the former's return to the Premier League, with games between the two teams creating superb atmospheres.

They meet for the first time in 2022-23 at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 17, with the return fixture at Elland Road falling on Saturday, February 11.

Leeds United tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Leeds United Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A+ and thus more expensive.

Leeds season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £646 to £438, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Leeds games on the official club website.