Leeds striker Bamford airs Olympics dream ahead of Tokyo Games

The Whites frontman is hoping that an agreement can be reached that allows Team GB to compete in future men's football events

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford wants to be an Olympian, with the 27-year-old striker hoping that an agreement can be reached that allows Team GB to compete in future men's football tournaments.

Great Britain will have a women's team going for gold at this summer's Games in Tokyo, but there has been male representation at just one event since 1960 - when London hosted in 2012.

Bamford wants to see that situation change, as home nations pull together, with a man still chasing down senior international recognition with England calling for a deal to be done ahead of a Paris showpiece in 2024.

What has been said?

Bamford, who hit 17 Premier League goals for Leeds last season, told the 2020 Olympics official website: "You know, it's still in the future and obviously there's still discussions to be had between all the home nations.

"It's the only chance I would get to go to an Olympics and there are not many people who can say they've represented Great Britain at the Olympics.

"So 100 per cent, that would be something I'd love to do, and hopefully it gets worked out."

Bamford at the Olympics

Stuart Pearce took charge of Team GB at London 2012, with Daniel Sturridge, Craig Bellamy and Ryan Giggs among those that formed part of a star-studded squad.

Bamford can remember watching that team in action, and was also in attendance when Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt collected the second of his three Olympic 100m gold medals.

He added on his experiences to date: "I did actually go to the Olympics – I watched when Usain Bolt won his 100 metre final, I was in the stadium for that. So that was quite a spectacle.

"I actually love watching the Olympics, just random sports that normally on a day-to-day basis, I would never find myself watching, but somehow become really, really involved in - like the gymnastics, for instance."

Bamford will be watching Tokyo 2020 when the Games open on Friday, while he is also counting down the days to a new Premier League season with Leeds that is set to start with a testing trip to Manchester United on August 14.

