'Leader' Lampard was always going to make a top coach at Chelsea, says Hudson-Odoi

The Blues winger says he hopes learning from a Stamford Bridge legend will help him forge a similar career path

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he knew Frank Lampard would make a good manager because of his leadership qualities as a player.

The 19-year-old winger had been enjoying a productive spell under Lampard since the New Year, starting four Premier League games in a row before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Despite an inconsistent season peppered with fitness issues, Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed the experience of being coached by a Blues icon.

More teams

“I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing,” Hudson-Odoi told ’s official website. “You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him.

“Every day we want to learn and keep improving. Obviously, he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself!”

Lampard has received plenty of acclaim this season for putting his faith in Chelsea’s youngsters with the likes of Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour all being given chances to impress.

Another man formerly of the Chelsea academy is Lampard’s assistant Jody Morris, who coached Hudson-Odoi and co. as they came through the ranks as youngsters. For the young winger, the presence of another familiar face was helpfully reassuring.

Article continues below

“Jody has a great bond with the Academy, he knows all the players and all the staff over there,” he added. “I think he knows when they’re ready to come up and when they’re ready to train and be involved.

“He’s helped bring all the players up and he’s made everybody aware that if you’re doing well and working hard in training then you’ll get the opportunity to play.

“It gives you a special feeling to work extra hard because you want to be playing in games, you want to be playing in any match possible. You just have the feeling that if Jody’s there, he’s going to try and push the young players to come up.”