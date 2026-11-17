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Former Paris Saint-Germain and France international Layvin Kurzawa has officially announced his retirement from professional football following a final stint with Persib Bandung. The experienced defender shared an emotional farewell message on social media to express his profound gratitude after an eventful career across Europe and Asia.

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Calling time on a professional career

Kurzawa has officially retired from professional football. The left-back confirmed his definitive decision through an emotional statement shared directly on his personal Instagram account.

Kurzawa brings an end to a memorable journey that saw him represent several prominent clubs across Europe before completing a final chapter in Asia. He used his platform to express deep gratitude to everyone who helped shape his professional life.

Turning a magnificent page in life

The defender reflected on his football journey with a clear sense of pride and accomplishment. He admitted openly that it was finally the right time to step away from the pitch.

"One day, it was necessary to start. Today, it is necessary to know how to finish," Kurzawa wrote to his followers. "After so many years, passion, sacrifices, dreams, and emotions, the moment has come for me to turn a magnificent page in my life.

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"Football has taught me everything, made me experience everything, and brought me so much. Much more than a career, an entire life of passion."

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Gratitude for former clubs and country

Over the course of his extensive career, Kurzawa represented Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Fulham, Boavista, and finally Indonesian outfit Persib. He extended a heartfelt message of thanks to all his former employers, team-mates, coaches, and loyal supporters.

The full-back also earned valuable international recognition during his career as a professional. He reserved special praise for his time representing the French national team on the global stage.

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"From AS Monaco to PSG, from Fulham to Boavista, and finally to Persib - thank you to all these clubs that helped write my story and provided me with unforgettable experiences," he noted. "Thank you to my teammates, club presidents, coaches, support staff, and management, as well as everyone I met along this wonderful journey.

"A special thought goes to the French national team. Representing my country will always remain a source of immense pride."

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Preparing for a brand new chapter

While his days of playing competitive football are now officially over, Kurzawa insists he will not be stepping away from the sport entirely.

He now looks forward to tackling these new projects alongside his family and loved ones.