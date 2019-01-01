Laporte set for long-awaited France debut after earning call-up to Deschamps' squad for Euro qualifiers
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could finally be set to make his senior international debut for France after he was called up to Didier Deschamps’ squad for the international break.
France play Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying matches at the Stade de France, with Laporte one of six Premier League players in the squad.
Now 25, Laporte was capped extensively from under-17 to under-21 level, but personal issues between Laporte, Deschamps and the rest of the France squad have prevented him from winning a senior cap – despite being established as one of the best central defenders in the world.
Lille forward Nanitamo Ikone receives his first call-up for the senior side, while Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is absent after his recent injury issues.
More to follow...