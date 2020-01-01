Language barrier cost me at Levante - Nantes' Simon

The Nigeria international discloses that he could not justify his move to the Frogs from KAA Gent over linguistic matters

star Moses Simon reveals that he failed to shine at due to his struggles to overcome the language barrier in .

After four seasons at - where he won the Belgian Pro League and Belgian Super Cup titles, the international joined the Spanish elite division side on a five-year contract.

However, he failed to reignite his spark for Paco Lopez’s team - scoring just once in 19 league games which led to his loan move to Stade de la Beaujoire.

He explained to Goal that it was difficult to get along at Estadi Ciutat de because of language difficulties, but feels it is easier in where he could communicate effectively.

“It is the language barrier because my coach [Paco Lopez] doesn’t speak English,” Simon told Goal.

“All he speaks is Spanish and that made it very difficult for me to communicate effectively with him and that I feel affected my performance.

“But here in France, I understand their language and most of my teammates speak English as well. That makes me very free and I am also able to understand whatever my coaches say.”

The ex-Trencin man scored nine goals and contributed eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions - a feat which earned him the Canaries’ Player of the Season prize.

He was also handed a four-year contract that will see him remain with Christian Gourcuff’s men until 2024. Simon explains the motivation behind his new deal and what he hopes to achieve with Nantes.

“I decided to remain with Nantes because the love for me here is more than what is obtainable in Spain,” he continued.



“My teammates and the fans here appreciate my efforts and that alone made me want to stay.

“Personally, I will keep doing my best for the team and hopefully, we can get a ticket to play in the Uefa or the . That is one of my goals.”

The league organisers elected to call time on Ligue 1at the end of April owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with crowned as champions.

Nantes finished in 13th place while and were relegated to Ligue 2 after being adrift at the bottom of the log.