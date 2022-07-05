Lamptey, Williams, and Salisu switch allegiance to Ghana

The Europe-based trio are now eligible to represent the four-time African champions at the senior level

Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey are now eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

This news was confirmed by the president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku via a post on social media on Tuesday night.

Apart from the trio, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer as well as Ransford Yeboah are also qualified to represent the West African side.

Article continues below

“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah [are] available for national selection,” a tweet from an elated Simeon-Okraku read.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed) Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed.”

