‘Lampard should take Mourinho with him at Chelsea’ – Former Blues star feels mentor is needed

Tony Cascarino believes a relative rookie being linked with a top Premier League job should look to bring in an experienced adviser alongside him

Frank Lampard has been urged to consider bringing in Jose Mourinho alongside him if he does end up taking the managerial reins at , with Tony Cascarino suggesting that an experienced head will be required.

Having spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge during his playing days, the former Blues midfielder knows all about life at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is, however, just one season into a coaching career that he opened at Derby in the summer of 2018.

He is now being mooted as the leading candidate to succeed Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea should the Italian decide to head home and replace Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A champions Juventus.

Lampard would be a popular appointment among supporters, but Cascarino believes a dream team with former boss Mourinho taking on an advisory role could serve the Blues even better.

The ex-Chelsea striker told talkSPORT: “I was always told, and I think it’s spot on, that if you’re a young manager you should get someone in upstairs who is very experienced, someone who knows how to speak to directors and owners.

“The obvious candidate, because he’s out of work, would be Jose Mourinho.

“The trouble is, we don’t know where Jose is with his relationships, because he has broken a few. His relationship has been severed with Chelsea and I don’t know his relationship with Frank Lampard.

“But I’d like to feel he would assist someone who he helped develop in his career and won things with. He’s the sort of person you would want in above you.

“Could I see that happening? No, because of his relationship with Chelsea and the way he was sacked in his second stint with the club.

“But you need someone who goes in above Frank with huge experience, who can deal with board room, deal with the issues from the owner and just be a buffer for you in many different ways.

“All the staff around Frank are all relatively new to these roles.

“Jose is going to have to find himself a way back in. He’s said he still wants to be a manager, but Frank needs someone who has experienced a hell of a lot.

“A Carlo Ancelotti, a Claudio Ranieri, even his uncle Harry Redknapp – someone of that stature who might not be working who he can employ and have above him to help him.

“Not a director of football, more as a guide, someone who is going to lead him and nurture him in management.

“This is still a learning curve for Frank Lampard and a hugely experienced guy who has been around the block can be very helpful to you.

“It’s a weird one, I’m throwing Jose out there which seems a no-goer. But I’m talking about having someone upstairs who would make your job a lot easier with the owners and directors, having someone who is batting your corner.

Article continues below

“I was using Jose as an example, but the problem in that example is Jose.

“I don’t even know where Frank’s relationship is with Jose, I was just giving an example of a type of people who could come in above him.”

Mourinho, who has been out of work since leaving in December 2018, has expressed a desire to take on a new role this summer, but it is expected that he will seek to return to the dugout as a leading man rather than an assistant.