Lampard praises young goalscorers after Chelsea thrash Wolves

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues on the way to just their second win of the season, as Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also scored

Frank Lampard expressed his delight at the impact of his young players after watching his team thrash Wolves 5-2 at Molineux with all five goals coming from players under the age of 22.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues on the way to just their second Premier League win of the season, as international Mason Mount and 21-year-old Fikayo Tomori also scored.

Abraham, who also scored an own goal, is now the league’s top scorer having netted seven times in only five league games under Lampard.

And afterwards the manager was eager to praise his young goalscorers for repaying his trust and helping the Blues to their most convincing win of the season.

“Delighted for them all but particularly for Fikayo Tomori,” Lampard told BBC Sport. “He has worked so hard from where he started to now, it’s superb.

“Also Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount - we are trying to give chances to the youngsters and they are scoring, taking their chances and showing us why we should keep putting them in the team.

"They deserve it, they have the quality but they also have a love for the club because they have come through the ranks.

“Its not just the youngsters though – players like Willian are having fantastic performances that are just as key."

Abraham, who spent last season on loan at in the Championship, struggled the last time he played regularly in the Premier League when he spent part of the 2017/18 season at .

Yet he now sits top of the scoring charts this term following his triple against , the third of which was a brilliant solo effort.

Article continues below

"I am so delighted for him,” said Lampard. “I know how hard the academy works and Tammy has an enthusiasm to score goals and he has a fantastic approach to the game and how he wants to progress.

“All three goals were so different, it just shows what he can do. We know where we are at."

"Very happy [with the result]. I think we have had some performances where we have not got results we haven’t wanted but to come to Wolves and win well, is important. We need to continue now.”