Lampard: 'I would not like to play against Iwobi' - Chelsea legend hails Everton midfielder

Everton manager Frank Lampard has discussed the importance of having Alex Iwobi at his Premier League outfit.

Iwobi has assisted in two successive matches

He has played every minute of Everton's eight matches

Lampard says Iwobi has many talents

WHAT HAPPENED? The 44-year-old Chelsea legend has once sung the praises of the 26-year-old Super Eagle after another impressive show for the Toffees in the top-flight.

Iwobi's form under the former England midfielder has continued to rise at Goodison Park and he was the engine as Everton came from a goal down to defeat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

WHAT DID LAMPARD SAY? “He is playing with incredible consistency,” Lampard told The Times, adding: “He did a lot for us last season, played some games at No 8 and I really liked him. It suited his talent, in terms of strength and quality of pass.

“He has so many talents. I would not like to have played against him as a midfield player. He can run and run.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has been the key light for the Toffees in this campaign starting and playing in every minute of the eight matches played so far in the top-flight.

He assisted the only goal as Everton defeated West Ham United 1-0 for their first league win of the season and also assisted in the latest win against the Saints. In total, he has three assists to his name, and has currently assisted in two successive matches.

Last season, Iwobi played 28 league games for Everton, scored two goals and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will hope to keep his starting role when Everton, who are in 11th place on the table with 10 points, welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on October 9.