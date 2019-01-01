‘Lampard hates losing & lets Chelsea players know!’ – Zouma hails passion of Blues boss

The French defender is enjoying working under a club legend at Stamford Bridge and hopes to help deliver the performances and results being demanded

Frank Lampard “hates defeat”, says Kurt Zouma, with the boss having made it clear to his squad that he expects the standards set in his playing days to be replicated in 2019-20.

The Blues boss secured a standing as a Stamford Bridge legend when spending 13 productive years in west London.

Lampard helped Chelsea to Premier League and triumphs, becoming one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders of all-time in the process.

He is now charged with the task of delivering more success as a manager, and has made a positive start to life in one of the most prestigious posts in English football.

There has been the odd setback along the way, with the Blues claiming just one win from their last five games in all competitions, and Zouma admits more is being demanded from a passionate coach.

The international defender told the club’s official website of Lampard: “He hates a defeat, he hates it.

“He’s the kind of manager who comes to us when we make a mistake and tells us but he’s very calm as well. He understands the game because he’s been involved in it for a long time and he’s there to give us advice.

“He’s the first one to say when we make a mistake and we try to make it right in the next game.”

Lampard aired his disappointment after seeing Chelsea suffer a 3-1 defeat at last time out, with the Blues accused of gifting the Toffees three goals and as many points.

Zouma admits marked improvement is required, adding: “We were frustrated with the defeat of course.

“I think that’s a message for us to answer. We have to play with personality and show character because we lost at the weekend. It’s clear he wants to motivate us and we’re already motivated for this game.

“He wants us to be more responsible in the games and take more risks. He knows the quality that we have in the squad with very talented players. We have to play the game like we play in training, be good, take risks and play without fear.

“We’ve maybe had a lack of communication in the games sometimes but we have a very good team so we can bounce back. We won seven games in a row not long ago. We need to be more clinical as well and stay as a team.”

A crucial Champions League clash with is next up for Chelsea, with victory in that contest required in order to guarantee a place in the last 16.

The Blues’ cause has been aided by the return to fitness of German centre-half Antonio Rudiger, with Zouma pleased to see a direct rival back in contention for a starting bench.

The 25-year-old said “Rudiger is an important player for us.

“He’s a very experienced player and we know the qualities he has. It’s good to have him back, he has no pain and he’s feeling good so he can help us in the games like every player in the squad.”