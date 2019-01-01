Lampard calls on social media companies to act after Zouma abuse

The Chelsea defender was subject to racist insults after scoring an own goal against Sheffield United on Saturday

Frank Lampard has again taken aim at social media after Kurt Zouma was racially abused following 's 2-2 draw with on Saturday.

Zouma's late own goal sealed an away draw for the Blades, after Chelsea entered half-time up 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

After the game the 24-year-old was subject to abuse online, and his manager was upset that companies like Facebook and Twitter aren't doing more to prevent the treatment his defender received.

“We have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability, to actually have people registered who can be chased down for it,” Lampard said.

“I think it’s simple. Until we get to that, however horrible the conversation is, we are all going to get tired talking about it because if there’s no culpability then anyone can say anything to anyone.

“I don’t care if it’s racism, it could be homophobia, sexism -– if we allow it then it’s out there and it has to be dealt with."

Saturday wasn't the first time this season that Lampard has called upon social media to act after one of his players was racially abused online.

Earlier this month, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was targeted after missing the vital penalty in a shootout against in the UEFA Super Cup.

"The social media companies, are they ever going to stop someone casually putting up what someone did against Tammy? That’s their responsibility," Lampard said.

Following another incident on Saturday, Lampard said he is hoping to meet with representatives of social media companies to further discuss his concerns.

"I think we have plans [to meet with companies]. Everyone knows where we want to go with it and not just with our players, any player."

Chelsea's defence has not been up to standard in the season's early going, as the Blues have conceded nine goals in four Premier League games thus far.

Lampard, however, refused to point the finger at his team's back line, instead saying that Chelsea's entire team was responsible for conceding goals.

"It's not defence, it's conceding as a team," Lampard said.

"There was a lack of concentration and mistakes at moments for the goals but you defend as a team as much as you attack as a team.

"We conceded because we switched off in a game we should be comfortably seeing out, and that is no disrespect to Sheffield United."