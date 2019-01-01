Lallianzuala Chhangte: Looking forward to playing under Stimac

The Delhi Dynamos winger hopes to break into the national team once again under Igor Stimac...

Lallianzuala Chhangte is looking to put on the national colours once again by impressing Igor Stimac, who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian national team.

The winger is one of the young guns in Indian football and has shown a lot of promise with the (ISL) side . Now, he wants to break into the national squad by giving his all in the upcoming national camp in New Delhi.

"I heard that the coach is a great man and he has a great experience all over the world. I am looking forward to playing for him and the country," Chhangte told Goal.

He made his last national team appearance against Pakistan in the 2018 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh where had essentially fielded an U-23 side.

Stimac has coached the Croatian national team and led them to the 2014 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Apart from his national team coaching experience, Stimac has also won laurels at the club level. He led his hometown club Hajduk Split to the Croatian First Football League title in 2004-05 while also taking the side all the way to the final in the Croatian Football Cup in the same year.

His most recent coaching stints have come in Asia with Sepahan in and Al-Shahania in .