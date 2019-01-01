Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four tournament to be staged in Lagos

The league body has revealed that the four-team championship will take place next week at the Agege Stadium in Lagos

The Women's Premier League (NWPL) Super Four tournament, to decide the champions of the 2019 season, will be held from October 29 to November 3 in Lagos.

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, Confluence Queens and Adamawa United will feature in the women's top-flight playoff competition, having emerged from their respective groups.

In a statement, the NWFL chief operating officer, Ayo Abdulrahman said that the six-day event will be staged at Agege Stadium.

"The 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four has been scheduled to begin in Lagos on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium, Lagos," Abdulrahman told media.

"The four participating clubs: Adamawa Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels, are expected to arrive in Lagos on Tuesday, October 29.

"The pre-match meetings/press conference for the four teams come up on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, while the official warm up by the clubs has been fixed for Thursday, October 31.

Article continues below

"The matches will begin on Friday, November 1, with two games to be played at the same venue.

"Saturday, November 2, is a rest day for all clubs, while the third-place game and the final match have been fixed for Sunday, November 3, 2019."

Bayelsa Queens will be hoping to successfully defend the NWPL title they won last season following a 2-0 victory over Nasarawa Amazons in Lagos.