LAFC vs. Club Leon Round of 16 series headlines Concacaf Champions League draw

The MLS team makes its debut in the continental championship with a series against the historic Guanajuato side

A Liga MX vs. matchup between Club Leon and Supporters’ Shield champion headlines the Concacaf draw, which took place Monday in City.

Leon was the only team from Liga MX, which has provided every winner of the Concacaf Champions League in the tournament’s current iteration, in Pot 2 of the tournament, meaning it had to be drawn against an MLS team - with only MLS and Liga MX teams in Pot 1 and matchups between teams from the same league prohibited in the first round.

LAFC is making its debut in the tournament but after its record-breaking MLS season in 2019 will have high hopes that its club, led by Carlos Vela, can overcome the difficult draw it has been handed.

finds itself against Motagua in the first round with a potential quarterfinal against Liga MX power Club America, who has a matchup with Guatemalan champion Comunicaciones in the first round.

Fellow Mexico City side Cruz Azul drew the Caribbean champion Portmore United in the first round, with a meeting against the LAFC vs. Leon winner.

The other half of the bracket perhaps provides an easier path to the final, with Tigres the only Liga MX squad on that side of the draw. Tuca Ferretti's men, three-time finalists, find themselves in a first-round clash with Salvadoran side Alianza.

A pair of debutants will fight for the right to face the better of those two clubs, with meeting Costa Rican up-and-comers San Carlos.

The will once again see reigning Honduran champion Olimpia in the Round of 16, after playing in a group with Los Albos in 2015-16.

Thierry Henry’s debut will come in , with the Voyageurs Cup winners headed to face Concacaf League winner Saprissa before the return leg.

The first leg of the round of 16 ties will take place Feb. 18 – 20 with the return matches occurring Feb. 25-27.

The quarterfinals follow March 10-12 and March 17-19, and the semifinals are set for April 7-9 for first legs and April 14-16 for the second. The first leg of the final will take place between April 28 and April 30 with the deciding contest falling between May 5 and May 7.

The winner of the tournament has proceeded to the Club World Cup. With that tournament set to expand in the near future, though, there could be several Concacaf representatives in the new-look competition. Concacaf general secretary Philippe Moggio​ said during the event that the CCL would still serve as the primary method for teams to qualify for the FIFA tournament.