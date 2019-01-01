Ladan Bosso wants Gombe United to focus on Real Stars test

The Desert Scorpions tactician has charged his players to think less about the draw with Kogi United ahead of their second game

Gombe United head coach, Ladan Isa Bosso has made a rallying call to his players to focus on the task of delivering the Nigeria Professional Football League ticket as they face Real Stars on Monday in the second game of the NNL Super 8 ongoing in Aba.

The Desert Scorpions were the favourites to easily pick one of the four tickets to the top-flight at the end of the tournament that closes the last lower league season but they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Kogi United despite their electrifying start to the game in which they got their only goal in the second minute of the encounter through Joseph Onoja.

They allowed Kogi United to claw their way back in the second half when Ibrahim Enesi put the ball beyond the reach of Adewale Adeyinka from the near post for the equalizer in the second half but Bosso has counselled his players to look beyond the draw and think of a positive response against Real Stars on Monday.

Article continues below

Bosso rued his players’ inability to take the numerous chances that they created but noted that they will take their chances better in their second game where they are going all out for their first win of the Super 8 to brighten their chances of getting a promotion to the NPFL.

“It was not the result we expected because we prepared this team to go all out and pick the available points but all hope is not lost because we are still determined to achieve our objective,” Bosso told Goal.

“The game with Kogi United has come and gone but we must focus on the second game against Real Stars in which we must win to remain in contention. We created many numerous chances but we were unable to take them and we got punished. We can’t afford to make that mistake again. We must be decisive in our approach to our next two games because they are very crucial.”