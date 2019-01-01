Ladan Bosso hails Gombe United players over Heartland draw

The Savannah Scorpions tactician has hailed their away draw with the Naze Millionaires ahead of their home game with GO Round on Wednesday

Gombe United head coach, Isa Ladan Bosso has described the away point they secured against Heartland in Okigwe as priceless ahead of their home game with GO Round.

Before embarking on the trip to Okigwe where they held the Naze Millionaires to a 1-1 draw, the Savannah Scorpions had whipped Nasarawa United 5-2 after dropping two points at home to Plateau United in their last home fixture before the tie.

Speaking on the draw his team got against Heartland, Bosso lauded his players for making the game very difficult for their hosts. He feels the draw will serve as a catalyst to their next home game with GO Round at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

“It is a very normal thing. We have picked a draw in our home game also with Plateau United,” Bosso informed Goal.

“It is the beauty of the league that teams can secure positive results either home or away irrespective of where the game is played. A team that always plays better in the second half indicates that they are working under a trained coach and the coach expects his players to play to instructions.

“I noticed that the Heartland two central defenders were only clearing out the ball. We brought in attacking midfielders in place of attackers and this made them commit more errors. It was the reason we came out better in the second half.”

Bosso says he expects his players to be lifted by the draw they got against Heartland and come all out against Willy Udube's men on Wednesday to secure the maximum points.

“This result has given us a lot of courage, confidence and a sort of appetizer ahead of our next home match against GO Round,” he continued.

“Many are complaining that Gombe United strikers have not been scoring a lot of goals because we scored three goals from the first six games but we showed what we can do with our performance against Nasarawa United with the five goals we scored and we have also got a goal against Heartland today despite missing some chances too.”

Gombe United are 10th in the Group B log with nine points from eight games and they are still with a game at hand against Akwa United.