Ladan Bosso gives reasons for Gombe United move

The newly appointed coach of the Desert Scorpions is gushing about his switch to the club after agreeing to terms

Gombe United new head coach, Isa Ladan Bosso has explained that he ditched Nigeria Professional Football League teams to join the Savannah Scorpions after he became convinced of the project the club is embarking on.

Bosso was with FC Ifeanyi Ubah last season but left the club before the end of the season after the Anambra Warriors reneged on contractual promise but the coach was unveiled as the new tactician on Tuesday in Gombe amidst funfair.

The tactician has since settled down at the club and has overseen some of the club’s training sessions before they left for Aba on Wednesday morning ahead of the Nigeria National League Super Eight which holds in Aba from January 5, 2019.

“I am pleased to join Gombe United because it is my wish to grow with this club,” Bosso told Goal.

“I tried to look through the several proposals I got from various clubs that showed interest in me and I had to settle for Gombe United not that they offered me the best payday but I was impressed with the club’s project and their aspirations to play in the top-flight.

Article continues below

"They have shown the seriousness and it is just normal that they are rewarded with a ticket to the elite division at the end of the Super Eight.

“I am thrilled with another assignment and I hope to make the best of it. I must state that the Gombe government and the management of the club have done extremely good work to ensure that the team does not lack anything.

"The transfer of players too has been done with utmost carefulness. I can rightly say that we are set for whatever the Super Eight brings.”